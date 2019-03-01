Water levels threaten lesser flamingo chicks in Kimberley
Their habitat is the Kamfers Dam just outside the Northern Cape city. Its water level is dropping, along with the algae they feed on.
CAPE TOWN - BirdLife South Africa is assessing whether more than 5,000 lesser flamingo chicks in Kimberley should be relocated.
An artificial breeding island was constructed in the dam to assist the flamingos in breeding successfully, as it creates a safe space away from poaching, other animals and human disturbance.
Lesser flamingos. Picture: BirdLife South Africa
But dropping water levels and a decrease in the volume of food the chicks need has specialists worried.
They are now monitoring a crèche of around 5,250 unfledged lesser flamingo chicks.
A lesser flamingo chick. Picture: BirdLife South Africa
BirdLife South Africa CEO Mark Anderson says the species feed on blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) formed as a result of sewage effluent being pumped into the dam.
“At the moment things seem to be fine. There is still water in the dam. There's a large number of adults present as well, so we think that all the parents of these chicks in this big crèche are present, but if necessary some action would need to be taken.”
The provincial environment and nature conservation department established a five-member steering committee to assist in managing the situation.
Flamingos. Picture: BirdLife South Africa
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
