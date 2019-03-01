Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contract

In January, an Auditor-General report revealed the R12 billion contract with the built environment consultancy firm was not above board.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane council has approved the termination of the controversial R12 billion GladAfrica contract.

Newly appointed mayor Stevens Mokgalapa earlier this week announced that the city had resolved to terminate the contract.

More than R300 million has already been paid to the company.

In January, an Auditor-General report revealed the contract with the built environment consultancy firm was not above board.

Mokgalapa says he will now monitor the procurement of the new service provider.

“All political parties have agreed to my recommendations which were to terminate the contract. The city manager has been instructed to source a new service provider.”