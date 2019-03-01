-
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
Thoriso Themane murder: Polokwane residents to march for justice
Thoriso Themane, 28, was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Limpopo last weekend by a group of high school pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - A march under the banner "Justice for Thoriso" is expected to be held in Polokwane on Friday morning.
Twenty-eight-year-old Thoriso Themane was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Limpopo last weekend by a group of high school pupils.
The attack was captured on video which has been shared widely, prompting outrage and calls for justice.
On Thursday, five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 appeared in court in connection with his murder where the matter was postponed to next week.
Marchers are expected to converge at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, where they will then move to the local police station to deliver a memorandum of grievances.
Organisers of the event have warned political parties against using this march as a platform to campaign.
Themane is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
NPA confirms 5 teens formally charged with Thoriso Themane's murder11 hours ago
-
UPDATE: Thoriso Themane murder case postponed to next week18 hours ago
-
Five teen suspects in Thoriso Themane murder to appear in court21 hours ago
-
Thoriso Themane's father hopes for justice in murder matterone day ago
