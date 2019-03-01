Teacher vetting process in spotlight over ‘fake qualifications’
There are fears that many could have criminal records, leaving pupils are at the mercy of predators.
JOHANNESBURG - Serious concerns have been raised around the vetting of teachers amid reports that thousands are standing in South African classrooms with fake qualifications.
The Mail & Guardian is reporting that the body responsible for registering educators does not have any record of around 17,000 practicing teachers.
There are concerns that the South African Council for Educators has relaxed its regulations when it comes to the vetting of those entrusted with teaching children.
It’s understood that despite a new system in place, which makes having a police clearance a prerequisite, teachers are still allowed into schools, armed only with proof that they applied for the documentation.
In the past, staff only had to submit a declaration to show they don't have a criminal record. The council says its members have complained about the clearance application process with police, as teachers are not cleared immediately
The body has also been criticised for failing to check the national register of sexual offenders and the national child protection register.
