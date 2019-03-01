-
Report: Senior SAA pilot forced to step down over fake licence
-
Who will replace Robert McBride as Ipid head?
-
Thoriso Themane murder: Polokwane residents to march for justice
-
Alleluia rejects 'miraculous resurrection' claims
-
Cabinet says plan in place to keep the lights on
-
Trump ordered aide to give Kushner security clearance - NY Times
-
Siphiwe Nyanda says refusal to meet the Guptas led to his axingPolitics
-
MPs unite behind Caster SemenyaPolitics
-
Jiba, Mrwebi protected by Zuma - Freedom Under LawLocal
-
ANC to finalise national list of representativesPolitics
-
Mbalula was emotional over encounter with Gupta brother, Manuel tells inquiryPolitics
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
Cabinet says plan in place to keep the lights onBusiness
-
Steinhoff’s quarterly sales rise 3%Business
-
MTN flags up to 90% jump in 2018 profitBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on subdued risk appetiteBusiness
-
US economy grew 2.9% in 2018, highest in 13 yearsWorld
-
Shortlisted SABC board candidates to be interviewed next weekBusiness
-
Kylie Jenner will end friendship with Jordyn Woods 'in her own time'Lifestyle
-
Hit or miss - Oscar for Alibaba's 'Green Book' no guarantee for China successLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande defends herself over Manchester Pride criticismLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga: 'Social media is the toilet of the internet'Lifestyle
-
The Jacksons hit out at ‘Finding Neverland’ documentaryLifestyle
-
Bruno Mars pokes fun at Indonesia song restrictions in cheeky tweetLifestyle
-
Prince William slams football clubs over mental health careLifestyle
-
Doctors confirm new type of twin born from one egg and two spermLifestyle
-
Perfect! Ed Sheeran marries girlfriend in 'tiny wedding'Lifestyle
-
CT teen to show off his soccer skills in SwedenSport
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
World Rugby met with resistance over World League shake-upSport
-
MPs unite behind Caster SemenyaPolitics
-
Nadal blasts Kyrgios for ‘lack of respect’ after Acapulco defeatSport
-
Stormers make three changes for Sharks Super Rugby clashSport
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
Road rage: Motorists set to pay more for toll fees & fuelLocal
-
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disreputeLocal
-
Manuel details Mbalula's encounters with the GuptasLocal
-
Wayde van Niekerk on track to recoverySport
-
Wayde van Niekerk talks Caster Semenya vs IAAFSport
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: No place for bogus clerics in SALocal
-
Burning questions: Ramaphosa addresses residents' concerns at CT's City HallPolitics
-
'Fire! and everyone falls' - the streets weigh in on 'miracle' churchesLocal
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEELocal
-
ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
Report: Senior SAA pilot forced to step down over fake licence
According to the 'Mail & Guardian,' SAA discovered that Willaim Chandler's airline transport license was a forgery during a recent investigation into an incident on a flight he piloted.
JOHANNESBURG - A senior South African Airways (SAA) pilot has reportedly been forced to step down after it emerged he'd flown aircraft for more than 20 years with a fake licence.
According to the Mail & Guardian, SAA discovered that William Chandler's airline transport licence was a forgery during a recent investigation into an incident on a flight he piloted.
Not much is known about the incident but the newspaper said it appears it was kept under wraps, which has led to employees complaining that another malfeasance has been dealt with publicly.
The airline says it will recover remuneration Chandler earned as a result of his fraud.
