SAA opens a case against senior pilot with fake licence

SAA says it discovered that William Chandler’s pilot licence was forged during an investigation into an incident that was reported on a plane he flew.

Picture: Facebook.com.
Picture: Facebook.com.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) says it’s laid a complaint against the senior pilot who had flown for the airline for more than two decades with a fake licence.

SAA says it discovered that William Chandler’s Airline Transport Pilot Licence was forged during an investigation into an incident that was reported on a plane he flew.

The probe was on a flight from OR Tambo International Airport to Germany in 2018.

SAA spokesperson Tladi Tladi says the pilot has been forced to resign from the airline.

“The pilot concerned has since resigned but SAA has opened a criminal case against him. In addition, the airline will pursue civil claims to recover money spent on him. The pilot concerned retained employment when he should have not done so, he only succeeded through a series of acts of dishonesty.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

