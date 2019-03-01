S&P changes Eskom outlook to stable

S&P Global says the stable outlook reflects the view that government's commitment to providing additional funding to Eskom reduces the risk of shortfalls.

JOHANNESBURG - S&P Global has on Friday afternoon changed Eskom’s outlook to stable citing government support.

It has now rated Eskom at CCC+.

S&P Global recently announced that government support packages for Eskom were still insufficient to cover the company's remaining funding requirements.

The agency had forecast that Eskom’s liquidity sources would fail to cover its costs this year.

However, it now says the stable outlook reflects the view that government's commitment to providing additional funding to Eskom reduces the risk of shortfalls in the coming six months.