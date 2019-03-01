Rangers find traces of missing Karoo lion

The big cat has been on the loose since 15 February.

CAPE TOWN - A lion continues to prowl around Beaufort West following his escape from the Karoo National Park.

Rangers have been alerted to possible lion spoor on a farm north of the park.

They visited the farm on Thursday and confirmed the spoor belonged to the missing lion.

That's about 60km north of the park's boundary.

Rangers searched the area until after dark on Thursday night and returned to the area on Friday.

