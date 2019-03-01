Popular Topics
Public Protector’s COO concerned by Presidency 'defying instructions'

On Thursday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane named and shamed 50 state institutions who she says have defied her remedial action after being investigated.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the First IBSA Gandhi-Mandela Memorial Freedom Lecture in Delhi, India. Picture: @Presidency/Twitter
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the First IBSA Gandhi-Mandela Memorial Freedom Lecture in Delhi, India. Picture: @Presidency/Twitter
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The COO in the Public Protector's office, Basani Baloyi, says the chapter nine institution is extremely concerned that the Presidency, the highest office in the country, is on the list of government structures defying her instructions.

On Thursday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane named and shamed 50 state institutions who she says have defied her remedial action after being investigated.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, the Finance Ministry and Eskom are among those listed.

The Public Protector said if those in the wrong fail to comply with the recommendations, it puts whistle-blowers at risk.

Baloyi said the office also doesn't have enough resources to take further steps to ensure compliance.

“We have named and shamed, but we don’t have the resources to take the matter forward. All we are saying is that all humanitarian ground should please implement those remedial actions because it affects the general public and the people who are actually meant to implement them are bound by the Constitution.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

