'Hands off, back off & leave Caster alone': Support grows for Semenya

Caster Semenya is fighting the athletics governing body’s proposal that women with naturally higher testosterone levels undergo treatment to compete internationally.

CAPE TOWN - Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has called on politicians to unite and support Caster Semenya in her legal battle against regulations proposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

On Thursday, parliamentarians put aside their political differences and expressed support in a unified voice for Semenya in her on-going legal battle with the IAAF.

United Democratic Movement chief whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said: “On behalf of the United Democratic Movement, we stand in support of the Hand-Off Caster campaign.”

The National Freedom Party's Nhlanhla Khubisa said: “Hands off, back off and leave Caster Semenya alone.”

Xasa ended the strangely cordial session in the National Assembly: “Let us stand together as Members of Parliament, coming from all walks of life and support.”

As it stands, the three-judge panel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport is deliberating the case and will deliver a verdict on or before 26 March.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)