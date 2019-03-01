R20,000 bail for Phahlane and Pillay
Khomotso Phahlane and major general Ravi Pillay have been added as accused in the case which saw four senior police officials and service provider arrested and in court in November last year.
JOHANNESBURG – A former acting national police commissioner and senior police procurement officer have appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes court, where they have been granted bail of R20,000 each.
Khomotso Phahlane and major general Ravi Pillay have been added as accused in the case which saw four senior police officials and service provider arrested. The other accused appeared in court in November 2018.
The case relates to a contract worth an estimated R86 million to supply blue emergency lights for police vehicles.
In his affidavit to apply for bail, Phahlane attacked former Ipid head Robert McBride, saying his arrest was malicious and designed to humiliate him and cause sensation.
He says his arrest is part of a point-scoring scheme by McBride in an effort to get his job back.
McBride’s contract as head of the watchdog body expired on Thursday night.
The lieutenant-general accused McBride of being corrupt, adding that he is not fit to hold office.
Phahlane and Pillay return to court together with the five other accused at the end of this month.
Popular in Local
-
3 more minors arrested for Thoriso Themane’s killing
-
Report: Senior SAA pilot forced to step down over fake licence
-
Ipid arrests Phahlane, another general, in R86m tender fraud case
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'
-
Council for Geoscience confirms 3.8 magnitude tremor hits JHB
-
Zuma to blame for weakened state institutions, says Manuel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.