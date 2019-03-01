Popular Topics
R20,000 bail for Phahlane and Pillay

Khomotso Phahlane and major general Ravi Pillay have been added as accused in the case which saw four senior police officials and service provider arrested and in court in November last year.

Former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and major general Ravichandran Pillay appeared in the Specialised Commercial Court in Johannesburg on 1 March 2019. They have been charged with fraud and corruption. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and major general Ravichandran Pillay appeared in the Specialised Commercial Court in Johannesburg on 1 March 2019. They have been charged with fraud and corruption. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A former acting national police commissioner and senior police procurement officer have appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes court, where they have been granted bail of R20,000 each.

Khomotso Phahlane and major general Ravi Pillay have been added as accused in the case which saw four senior police officials and service provider arrested. The other accused appeared in court in November 2018.

The case relates to a contract worth an estimated R86 million to supply blue emergency lights for police vehicles.

In his affidavit to apply for bail, Phahlane attacked former Ipid head Robert McBride, saying his arrest was malicious and designed to humiliate him and cause sensation.

He says his arrest is part of a point-scoring scheme by McBride in an effort to get his job back.

McBride’s contract as head of the watchdog body expired on Thursday night.

The lieutenant-general accused McBride of being corrupt, adding that he is not fit to hold office.

Phahlane and Pillay return to court together with the five other accused at the end of this month.

