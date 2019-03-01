Who will replace Robert McBride as Ipid head?
Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman said whoever replaces McBride will have to be a fit for the job and adequately qualified.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's police committee wants to start the process to find a replacement for Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride.
But this decision could be delayed, pending McBride's court challenge to have the committee's decision not to renew his contract set aside.
McBride has asked the Gauteng High Court to declare the committee's decision unlawful. Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman said whoever replaces McBride will have to be a fit for the job and adequately qualified.
The committee will now invite Police Minister Bheki Cele to nominate an acting head of Ipid.
“So, we will invite the minister of police if that process unfolds of an acting appointment to come to the portfolio committee, to motivate his decisions and reasons for appointing that suitable person in the acting position.”
Beukman said there are already a number of suggestions from organisations on who could replace McBride.
“There are various suggestions by various institutions that made submissions, but there should be proper requirements and here should be proper diligence followed.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
