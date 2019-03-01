Over 150 burglary & vandalism incidents reported at WC schools since Jan

Broken toilets, windows and ceilings, these are just some of the damages at Modderdam High School.

CAPE TOWN - There have been at least 158 burglary and vandalism incidents at schools in the Western Cape since the start of this year.

The Western Cape Education Department says in 2018, there were 768 incidents reported.

Modderdam High School in Bonteheuwel is one of the worst affected and is appealing for assistance.

Broken toilets, windows and ceilings, these are just some of the damages at Modderdam High.

School principal Rhona Rayray says the school was broken into and vandalised at least 10 times in 2018.

She says toilets need to be fixed and electric cables, windows and ceilings needs to be replaced ahead of winter.

Rayray says its maintenance budget is just not enough to repair the damages.

“Our priority right now is the toilets and electricity. We’re waiting on the department but we’re only scheduled for maintenance for 2023.”

Former pupil Megan Swanepoel says the alumni organisation is trying to get sponsors to assist the school.

“Pupils cannot learn in that environment.”

