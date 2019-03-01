Over 150 burglary & vandalism incidents reported at WC schools since Jan
Broken toilets, windows and ceilings, these are just some of the damages at Modderdam High School.
CAPE TOWN - There have been at least 158 burglary and vandalism incidents at schools in the Western Cape since the start of this year.
The Western Cape Education Department says in 2018, there were 768 incidents reported.
Modderdam High School in Bonteheuwel is one of the worst affected and is appealing for assistance.
Broken toilets, windows and ceilings, these are just some of the damages at Modderdam High.
School principal Rhona Rayray says the school was broken into and vandalised at least 10 times in 2018.
She says toilets need to be fixed and electric cables, windows and ceilings needs to be replaced ahead of winter.
Rayray says its maintenance budget is just not enough to repair the damages.
“Our priority right now is the toilets and electricity. We’re waiting on the department but we’re only scheduled for maintenance for 2023.”
Former pupil Megan Swanepoel says the alumni organisation is trying to get sponsors to assist the school.
“Pupils cannot learn in that environment.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Report: Senior SAA pilot forced to step down over fake licence
-
Mother removes slapped pupil from Sans Souci
-
Phahlane blames McBride for his arrest
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'
-
Cosatu threatens Mugg & Bean with legal action
-
Mboweni challenges Public Protector’s findings on Treasury DG Mogajane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.