No arrests after 2 Knysna girls raped

CAPE TOWN - Two teenage girls have been raped allegedly by three men in Concordia, in Knysna.

According to police, the 15-year-old and 18-year-old were walking from a shop when men approached them, forced them into bushes and raped them.

No arrests have been made.

The police’s Chris Spies said: “We want to appeal to the community to come forward with any information that can assist with this investigation.”