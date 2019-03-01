Motsoaledi calls for action over delay in opening of NC mental health facility

Forensic auditors submitted a report to the public prosecutor to ascertain whether individuals can be held liable for the misappropriation of money.

CAPE TOWN - An announcement on when Kimberley's mental health hospital opens its doors is yet to be made.

Construction started in 2006, but the projects been mired with controversy.

Building costs soared from an initial R290 million to R1.8 billion.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says someone should be held accountable: “All the investigative agencies: the Hawks, the SIU and Public Protector are all investigating what happened there. We must reach the bottom of the problem and get somebody to account.”

