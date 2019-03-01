Mother removes slapped pupil from Sans Souci
CAPE TOWN - The mother of a learner who was smacked by a teacher at Sans Souci Girls’ High has taken her child out of the school.
Both the 16-year-old girl and the teacher Clarisa Venter have been on suspension for the past two weeks.
That followed a video showing an altercation between the two in a classroom.
In a statement sent by the grade nine learner’s legal representatives, the child’s withdrawal from the school was “prompted by concerns for her wellbeing”.
It goes on to say the learner has been subjected to “unfair and unlawful treatment”.
Western Cape Education Department Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The learner’s lawyers have formally written to the school requesting her transfer letter. The school has provided the transfer letter and the report for 2018.”
The disciplinary process against the teacher continues.
Meanwhile, Venter and the learner appeared in separate courts this week on charges of assault.
WATCH: Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I'm disappointed'
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
