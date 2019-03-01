Mongameli Bobani survives another bid to oust him

This is the second motion against the Nelson Mandela Bay mayor since he took over from the Democratic Alliance’s Athol Trollip in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani has survived another urgent motion to remove him from office.

The motion was brought by Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels and was supported by the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

This is the second motion against Bobani since he took over from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Athol Trollip last year.

Daniels says the move, which was tabled on an urgent basis, had the backing of the DA, however, the party stormed out of the council meeting before the motion was tabled.

PA’s Marlon Daniels explains: “Our plan is to have the motion before council. Nelson Mandela Bay is on a slippery slope, there are millions being wasted.”

He says they are hoping to remove Bobani before the elections.

“There are a lot of things that have gone pear-shaped. Bobani is not considering his coalition partners and only taking instructions from the ANC.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)