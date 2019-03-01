McBride on Ipid job: Police portfolio committee acting under political pressure

Robert McBride wants the decision not to renew his contract to be referred back to the committee for a fresh decision - but properly considered.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) executive director Robert McBride has filed his urgent application to keep his job at the police watchdog.

In court documents numbering 23 pages, McBride on Friday stated that his application was urgent as the result of the portfolio committee on police decision not to renew his contract. He says this leaves Police Minister Bheki Cele “able to appoint a candidate of his choosing to act for up to a year, without any parliamentary involvement and oversight.”

McBride’s term ended at midnight on Thursday. The police ministry has appointed Ipid’s chief financial officer Victor Senna to act as director. The police ministry released a statement on Friday to announce the decision.

In the statement, Cele said: “All that is needed at this level of governance is wisdom and understanding in carrying the country’s fundamental mandate as directed by the Constitution, Mr Senna must take priority in ensuring that the Ipid remains independent and discharge its operational mandate accordingly without fear, favour or prejudice.”

Senna has been appointed for three months, according to the statement.

McBride also said in his court documents the police portfolio committee in Parliament was not acting with an open mind when it decided not to renew his contract and was acting under political pressure.

McBride made the submissions in his urgent application filed at the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, in which he sought to have the committee’s decision reviewed and set aside.

In his affidavit, McBride cited the comments made by several African National Congress Members of Parliament in the police portfolio committee - one of which said he should be disciplined by the party he belongs to. He said these comments was evidence that the committee was acting under political dictation and undue political influence.

He goes further, saying chairperson Francois Beukman’s affidavit is replete with insinuations of improper conduct on his part.

McBride said the allegations were unwarranted and denied.

The former Ipid head asked the court to declare the decision not to renew his contract as unlawful and invalid - and set it aside. He wants it to be referred back to the committee for a fresh decision - but properly considered.

Senna, 40, was appointed as the CFO of Ipid in February 2018. He holds a Bcom Accounting degree and Masters in Public Administration. He also served as the chief director of budget and revenue at the Gauteng Health Department for two years.

For two years, Senna was also general manager finance at the South Africa Social Security Agency. He was also the director for finance for the Department of Science and Technology for eight years.