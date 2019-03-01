Mboweni challenges Public Protector’s findings on Treasury DG Mogajane
Tito Mboweni filed the application at the High Court in Pretoria on Friday after Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Dondo Mogajane was dishonest and guilty of gross negligence for failing to disclose he had a criminal conviction when he applied for the position in 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has filed papers seeking to review and set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings and remedial action against National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane.
Mboweni filed the application at the High Court in Pretoria on Friday after Mkhwebane found that Mogajane was dishonest and guilty of gross negligence for failing to disclose he had a criminal conviction when he applied for the position in 2017.
The conviction relates to Mogajane admitting guilt and paying fine for a traffic violation in 2011.
Mboweni is challenging the Public Protector's findings and remedial action, saying they are arbitrary and irrational.
The minister says Mkhwebane failed to consider the relevant facts and instead considered irrelevant ones.
The minister is therefore asking the court to declare the Public Protector's findings as irrational and alternatively unreasonable and that they be set aside.
Last year Mkhwebane released a report slamming Mogajane for failing to disclose he had a criminal record involving a speeding fine.
She recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa take action against him - which the president has since initiated.
Popular in Local
-
Report: Senior SAA pilot forced to step down over fake licence
-
Mother removes slapped pupil from Sans Souci
-
Phahlane blames McBride for his arrest
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'
-
Cosatu threatens Mugg & Bean with legal action
-
3 more minors arrested for Thoriso Themane’s killing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.