Mboweni challenges Public Protector’s findings on Treasury DG Mogajane

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has filed papers seeking to review and set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings and remedial action against National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane.

Mboweni filed the application at the High Court in Pretoria on Friday after Mkhwebane found that Mogajane was dishonest and guilty of gross negligence for failing to disclose he had a criminal conviction when he applied for the position in 2017.

The conviction relates to Mogajane admitting guilt and paying fine for a traffic violation in 2011.

Mboweni is challenging the Public Protector's findings and remedial action, saying they are arbitrary and irrational.

The minister says Mkhwebane failed to consider the relevant facts and instead considered irrelevant ones.

The minister is therefore asking the court to declare the Public Protector's findings as irrational and alternatively unreasonable and that they be set aside.

Last year Mkhwebane released a report slamming Mogajane for failing to disclose he had a criminal record involving a speeding fine.

She recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa take action against him - which the president has since initiated.