-
Man accused of killing woman in front of daughter denied bail again
Wayne Lawrence allegedly shot and killed Angela Marinus outside her parent’s home in Montevideo, Cape Town, in December 2017.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has been denied bail for a second time.
Wayne Lawrence allegedly shot and killed Angela Marinus outside her parent’s home in Montevideo, Cape Town, in December 2017.
Their daughter, who was 16 years old at the time, was wounded in the foot.
The State alleges the 40-year-old shot at his ex-girlfriend Marinus while their teenage daughter was sitting in the passenger seat.
A ricocheting bullet allegedly struck the girl in the foot.
Days later, Lawrence was arrested by Bishop Lavis police on charges including murder and attempted murder.
Prior to the shooting, Marinus had taken out a protection order against the accused.
The Western Cape High Court judge Nolwazi Boqwana has on Friday ruled she’s not persuaded that a lower court had misdirected itself when making a decision to deny bail.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
