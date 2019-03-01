-
CT teen to show off his soccer skills in Sweden
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
World Rugby met with resistance over World League shake-upSport
-
MPs unite behind Caster SemenyaPolitics
-
Nadal blasts Kyrgios for ‘lack of respect’ after Acapulco defeatSport
-
Stormers make three changes for Sharks Super Rugby clashSport
M2 road closure: JHB motorists urged to use alternative routes
Some motorists have warned that alternative backroads are not safe with criminal activity a regular feature.
JOHANNESBURG - With the M2 set to remain closed until October, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has encouraged motorists to use the N1, N3 and N12 highways when travelling into the city centre.
Some motorists have warned that alternative back roads are not safe amid criminal activity.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers will be on duty on Friday morning to monitor the traffic flow.
“There are far more traffic lights than there are officers. We have 70 traffic warders that we are currently using for directing traffic and we are going to deploy 80 metro police officers strategically for crime prevention to assist where it is possible. We would really like for the general public to make use of the N3.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
