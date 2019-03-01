M2 road closure: JHB motorists urged to use alternative routes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

M2 road closure: JHB motorists urged to use alternative routes

Some motorists have warned that alternative backroads are not safe with criminal activity a regular feature.

Officials inspect the Selby bridge as part of the M2 full closure. Picture:@MyJRA/Twitter.
Officials inspect the Selby bridge as part of the M2 full closure. Picture:@MyJRA/Twitter.
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With the M2 set to remain closed until October, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has encouraged motorists to use the N1, N3 and N12 highways when travelling into the city centre.

Some motorists have warned that alternative back roads are not safe amid criminal activity.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers will be on duty on Friday morning to monitor the traffic flow.

“There are far more traffic lights than there are officers. We have 70 traffic warders that we are currently using for directing traffic and we are going to deploy 80 metro police officers strategically for crime prevention to assist where it is possible. We would really like for the general public to make use of the N3.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA