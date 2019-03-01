Lawyers say there’s no evidence against Jiba & Mrwebi

The inquiry’s public hearings concluded in Centurion on Thursday with closing submissions.

PRETORIA - The legal teams of suspended National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi have told the Mokgoro Inquiry there is simply no evidence to support the claim their clients are neither fit nor proper to hold office.

Retired justice Yvonne Mokgoro is expected to submit a report to the president within the next two weeks.

Jiba’s counsel advocate Norman Arendse says the evidence against his client is at best circumstantial. “There has been no evidence whatsoever of any involvement by her in the abuse of power, or the furtherance of any political agenda.”

Lawrence Mrwebi’s counsel advocate Mervyn Rip adds: “It can’t just be a difference of opinion. There must be something substantial. We submitted in the case of advocate Mrwebi and there’s nothing of that nature.”

The evidence leaders will submit their closing submission in writing next week.

