Kylie Jenner will end friendship with Jordyn Woods 'in her own time'

The Kardashian Jenner family is not putting any pressure on the television personality to end things with her former pal after Jordyn kissed Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian's partner, Tristan Thompson.

And Jenner is said to be taking the whole thing quite hard and has likened it to "losing a family member" and she is "shocked" by the whole thing, The Blast reports.

The beauty mogul is reportedly "devastated" by Woods' betrayal.

A source shared: "Kylie is devastated about everything. She would never have guessed this would happen. Jordyn is her closest friend and she relies on her so heavily. She gets advice on everything from her - Jordyn goes to pretty much every business meeting with Kylie.

"They live together, she helps care for Stormi, she drives her places, she is emotional support when Kylie is overwhelmed. Faced with losing all of that, Kylie is really upset. She's been in tears every day and the whole family is very concerned she won't be able to cope without her.

"Kylie is extremely upset about everything that is going on with Khloe and her best friend Jordyn. Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she's extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family. Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now Jordyn isn't staying at Kylie's. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts."

Thompson and Woods got close when they went with a "group with mutual friends" to see Drake and went back to Thompson's for an after party.