Knysna Municipality ‘reaches agreement’ with angry protesters

CAPE TOWN - Knysna Municipality says it has reached an agreement with angry Ward 3 community who took to the street on Friday morning.

The protesters barricade N2 with burning tyres and blocked all roads from Plettenberg Bay and George near Nekkies, demanding houses.

Law enforcement officials are at the scene, monitoring the situation.

The road has since been open for the motorist.

Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse said: “After an engagement with the community near Nekkies in Ward 3 of Knysna, an agreement was reached that the road would be reopened. I spoke to the community and listened to the committee that had been established and agreed to report back next week on issues that were raised.”

