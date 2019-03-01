Phahlane blames McBride for his arrest
Khomotso Phahlane says his arrest is part of a plan by Robert McBride to score points in a bid to get his job back.
PRETORIA - Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has used his bail application to attack former Ipid head Robert McBride, accusing McBride of orchestrating his arrest as part of his fight to get his job back.
Phahlane and Major General Ravi Pillay have been granted bail of R20,000 each after appearing in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Friday.
The pair are linked to a case which saw four senior police officials and a service provider appear in the same court in November last year.
McBride’s term as head of the watchdog body ended on Thursday night but he has approached the courts to review the police portfolio committee’s decision not to renew his contract.
The lieutenant general accused the former watchdog boss of being corrupt adding that he is not fit to hold office.
Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says McBride played no role in Phahlane’s arrest.
“McBride is gone, he’s no longer head of Ipid and this investigation started earlier on in 2018. In November, we arrested five suspects and our investigation pointed us to other suspects who were arrested today.”
Phahlane and his six-co-accused are due back in court at the end of March.
