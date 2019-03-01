Thoriso Themane murder case: What kind of punishment do minors face?

EWN asked Legal Aid SA for clarity on what kind of sentence the 9 teenagers accused of the murder Thoriso Themane face.

JOHANNESBURG – Thoriso Themane. This is a name that South Africans have heard, seen on their TVs, cellphones and computer screens a lot this week.

Themane was 28-years-old and his alleged killers are between the ages of 15 and 16. Themane's murder, allegedly by a group of teenagers, was captured on camera. The footage prompted outrage and calls for justice.

In the video which, Themane can be seen being assaulted and dragged by a group of pupils from Capricorn High School in Polokwane. People on social media called for the children to be tried as adults due to the seriousness of the crime, trying to articulate their shock and sadness at the murder.

#ThorisoThemane [WATCH] A crowd of people have gathered outside the Polokwane SAPS under the banner Justice for Thoriso, they’ve marched through the streets to hand over a memorandum of grievances following the murder of the 28 year old. TK pic.twitter.com/sUquoMk7pn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2019

These teenagers need to be tried as adults, absolutely horrifying that someone could do this to another human being! RIP #ThorisoThemane — Annie (@AnnaElizabeth40) February 28, 2019

This week, a 17-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing his teacher to death in Zeerust in the North West.

The murder took place in full view of pupils who were writing an exam. It is alleged that the teacher, Gadimang Mokolobate, reprimanded the pupil the day before the fatal attack. Mokolobate was 24. Following the sentencing, people on social media expressed anger at what they insinuated was a light sentence for the murder. People also called for the teen to be tried as an adult.

10😳, first degree murder? Yoh — Anthony K. Beckford (@ToniBecks_) February 28, 2019

10 years qha 😢 https://t.co/eN3esFVxmn — Mawande Tshozi (@WarrenTshozi) March 1, 2019

So what does the South African criminal justice system say about minors committing crimes?

Eyewitness News spoke to Justice Magayi, supervisory legal practitioner from Legal Aid SA, for clarity on what kind of punishment the minors may face.

According to the Child Justice Act, people under the age of 18 are considered minors. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) also states that the Child Justice Section refers to young offenders as children from 0 to 18 years.

HOW ARE MINORS CHARGED AND TRIED?

Magayi said minors are not arrested as is the case with adults but instead the Child Justice Act is applied.

If it’s a minor offence, the police won’t arrest them, but would take them to their parents and ask them to appear in court on a particular day. In the case of Themane, which is murder, a schedule three offence, the minors have been arrested and kept in holding cells away from adult offenders and will have to bring a formal bail application. Justice Magayi, Supervisory Legal Practitioner from Legal Aid SA

The legal practitioner said the minors will have to appear in court.

“Court proceedings are held in camera, a legal term that means 'in private'. The public and the media are not allowed in court to protect the child from abuse or harm and protect the identity of the child. Whereas adults would be in open court, meaning open to the public.”

The offenders have since appeared in court and proceedings have been postponed to next week.

HOW ARE MINORS SENTENCED?

The Child Justice Act states that one of its aims is to increase the sentencing options available to the courts with regards to children.

Magayi said the minimum murder sentence for adults is 15 years and the maximum is 25 years. This does not apply for minors because the aim is to reintegrate them back into society.

He added that in this case the State will rely on doctrine of common purpose because they all acted together.

Before a child is sentenced, the Constitution comes into play, Section 28 states we should avoid sentencing and sending young offenders to imprisonment or jail. However, if that can’t be avoided, it must as a last resort and for the shortest period of time. Justice Magayi, Supervisory Legal Practitioner from Legal Aid SA

Magayi noted that the court also considers the following factors when sentencing minors:

• The seriousness of the matter

• The amount of harm done

• Whether the children take accountability for their conduct

• The severity of the impact of the offence on the victim and his family and the community

• Do we desire to keep the children out of prison?

Magayi said various factors would also be considered, such as how they grew up, the interest of the public and if there was evidence.

He added that if found guilty, the teenagers might be sent to jail, but not for a long time.

According to the NPA, minors are offered an opportunity to change their lives instead of going deeper in the criminal justice system and becoming hardened criminals.

WHAT KIND OF PUNISHMENT DO THEY FACE?

Magayi says minors face serving time in correctional facilities are termed juveniles.

“The famous one is Leeuwkop in Johannesburg which houses both adults and minors, but in separate areas of the facility.”

He added that when minors become adults (turn 18), they are then moved to a facility with adults to finish serving their sentence.

“When they become too big for juvenile correctional facility, they would be put with adults because they have to separate them from the children as it’s not allowed.”

Officials have confirmed that nine teenagers have been arrested in total for the murder of Themane. Three of them, including a teenage girl, were taken in overnight. Five school boys appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates on Thursday, while another suspect was arrested on Wednesday.