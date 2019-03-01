Popular Topics
Justice for Thoriso: Polokwane residents concerned about crime

Thoriso Themane was brutally assaulted by a mob of teenagers in Flora Park last weekend.

Residents of Polokwane outside Polokwane Police Station under the banner ‘Justice for Thoriso’. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
23 minutes ago

POLOKWANE - Polokwane residents have raised their frustrations over the spate of crime in their area, which has left them living in fear.

They marched to the local police station earlier on Friday under the banner “Justice for Thoriso”.

Thoriso Themane was brutally assaulted by a mob of teenagers in Flora Park last weekend.

Earlier, provincial commissioner Nneke Ledwaba announced three more arrests in the case, bringing the total number to nine.

Polokwane residents say the recent murder of the 28-year-old man has highlighted that crime has reached worrying levels in their community.

Speaking outside the local police station, young people said they would stay away from the polls if police fail to prioritise this case.

“As the youth of Limpopo, we’ll stay away from the voting stations until we have a clear consensus of the direction of the case and the perpetrators involved are and remain in jail.”

The community has given the police seven days to respond to their memorandum of demands, which Ledwaba has committed to responding to.

“From the police side, we’ll be responding with the period of seven working days.”

Three pupils arrested overnight in connection with Themane’s murder are expected to appear in court soon.

