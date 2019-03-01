Justice for Thoriso: Polokwane residents concerned about crime
Thoriso Themane was brutally assaulted by a mob of teenagers in Flora Park last weekend.
POLOKWANE - Polokwane residents have raised their frustrations over the spate of crime in their area, which has left them living in fear.
They marched to the local police station earlier on Friday under the banner “Justice for Thoriso”.
Earlier, provincial commissioner Nneke Ledwaba announced three more arrests in the case, bringing the total number to nine.
#ThorisoThemane Police commissioner Nneke Ledwaba has received the memorandum of grievances from residents, he’s signed it and has committed to giving feedback within 7 working days. TK pic.twitter.com/Al9krQDsHo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2019
Polokwane residents say the recent murder of the 28-year-old man has highlighted that crime has reached worrying levels in their community.
Speaking outside the local police station, young people said they would stay away from the polls if police fail to prioritise this case.
“As the youth of Limpopo, we’ll stay away from the voting stations until we have a clear consensus of the direction of the case and the perpetrators involved are and remain in jail.”
The community has given the police seven days to respond to their memorandum of demands, which Ledwaba has committed to responding to.
“From the police side, we’ll be responding with the period of seven working days.”
Three pupils arrested overnight in connection with Themane’s murder are expected to appear in court soon.
