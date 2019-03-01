Israel’s Netanyahu fighting for political survival

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival after the country’s attorney general announced on Thursday he’s indicting him in three separate corruption cases.

It was the announcement the Israeli prime minister was hoping to avoid, although he can appeal against the indictments, that hearing will only take place after the county’s election on 9 May.

Netanyahu is seeking a fourth consecutive term in office and his supporters criticised the attorney general for making the announcement in the runup to elections.

Netanyahu has not been found guilty, but his detractors are calling for him to step down now as they say he cannot run the country and at the same time deal with corruption trials against him.

The prime minister spent the day criticising the attorney general and insisting on his innocence.

The Israeli public is divided on the issue.