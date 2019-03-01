Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industry

Joan Fubbs the chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on trade and industry says that sugar tax is an issue.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's portfolio committee on trade and industry says it will engage with the Minister of Trade and Industry, following concerns raised by the sugar industry about the negative impact of sugar tax on the industry.

‘Trade and Industry also looked at tariffs last year and the whole regulatory system, as well as climate. There is not much we can do about drought per se, except to mitigate the impact there. That is being done with the Department of Agriculture and Land and Rural Development.’

