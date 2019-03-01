Ipid arrests Phahlane, another general, in R86m tender fraud case

EWN understands the two generals were arrested at their homes on Friday morning and will be taken to the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court to make their first appearance.

JOHANNESBURG - Less than 12 hours after Robert McBride’s term in office ended, Eyewitness News can reveal that police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested two generals in connection with tender fraud and corruption worth an estimated R86 million.

The pair will join five other accused who were arrested and appeared in court in November last year.

The pair will face charges relating to procurement irregularities in the purchase of emergency lights for police vehicles.

One of the suspects, whose identity is known to EWN, has been the subject of an Ipid investigation for the last two years.

In November, former Gauteng provincial commissioner Deliwe de Lange appeared in court alongside three other senior officers and a police supplier. The two new suspects will be added to that case on Friday morning.