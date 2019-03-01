Hooray! Eskom says load shedding unlikely for Friday

On Thursday, the utility warned of a risk of rolling blackouts throughout the weekend following days of uninterrupted supply.

JOHANNESBURG - There's some good news on the power front, as Eskom says its reserves have improved slightly and, for now, load shedding is not on the cards for Friday.

Spokesperson Andrew Etzinger says South Africans must use electricity sparingly as the system remains under pressure.

“So far so good... but if we do see unexpected failures around our generation plants, which at the moment is unreliable, we could see load shedding being implemented, unfortunately. Our generation plant is unreliable because it hasn’t received the necessary maintenance over the last couple of years. We are catching up as quickly as we can.”

The power utility adds there's a low probability of shedding for the weekend.

"We're okay. There's no immediate risk of load shedding. We will evaluate the situation on a day-to-day basis, but for now things are under control."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)