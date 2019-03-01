Eskom says increased risk of load shedding for Friday, weekend

Earlier on Friday, the power utility said its reserves had improved slightly and added there was low probability of shedding for the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says there is an increased risk of rotational load shedding for Friday, with the risk of load shedding remaining until the end of the weekend.

Earlier on Friday, the power utility said its reserves had improved slightly and added there was low probability of shedding for the weekend. However, shortly after 9am, the power company issued a statement, warning that the risk for load shedding remains high.

On Thursday, the utility issued a warning of a high probability of rolling blackouts throughout the weekend. The state-owned company, however, says its coal stockpile has improved steadily since December.

Customers have been urged to use electricity sparingly.