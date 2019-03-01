Earthquake 7.0 magnitude hits Peru: USGS

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 257 kilometres. The agency said most big quakes in South America occur at a depth of 70 kilometres or higher.

WASHINGTON - An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck southeastern Peru on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 257 kilometres. The agency said most big quakes in South America occur at a depth of 70 kilometres or higher.

The quake hit at 0850 GMT about 27 kilometres northeast of the town of Azangaro, near the border with Bolivia.