Durban court hands man 12-year sentence for defrauding Cogta

Mex Dhladhla was arrested in 2015, along with two accomplices.

CAPE TOWN - The Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court has sentenced a businessman to 12 years in prison after he defrauded the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (Cogta) of R7.5 million.

The money was meant for the development of a local community centre in Bulwer.

Tow other accused, who are out on bail, are expected back in court on 10 April.