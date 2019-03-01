Dismissal of Bryanston High teacher accused of sexual assault welcomed

It’s understood the alleged incidents took place throughout 2017 and 2018 during netball matches and on school outings.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the axing of the Bryanston High School teacher who is facing charges in connection with the abuse of a pupil.

The school governing body (SGB) suspended the teacher from the institution pending disciplinary action after the allegations of sexual assault were brought to their attention.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We welcome this sanction and urge educators to refrain from all types of misconducts as they should lead by example and ensure that learners mirror their conduct in creating a safe schooling environment, conducive for effective teaching and learning.”