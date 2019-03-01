Popular Topics
Dismissal of Bryanston High teacher accused of sexual assault welcomed

It’s understood the alleged incidents took place throughout 2017 and 2018 during netball matches and on school outings.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the axing of the Bryanston High School teacher who is facing charges in connection with the abuse of a pupil.

The school governing body (SGB) suspended the teacher from the institution pending disciplinary action after the allegations of sexual assault were brought to their attention.

It’s understood the alleged incidents took place throughout 2017 and 2018 during netball matches and on school outings.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We welcome this sanction and urge educators to refrain from all types of misconducts as they should lead by example and ensure that learners mirror their conduct in creating a safe schooling environment, conducive for effective teaching and learning.”

