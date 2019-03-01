Disciplinary action, counselling for pupils after search and seizure operation

The Western Cape Education Department and the South African Police Service conducted a search and seizure operation at Woodlands Secondary School on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – A number of Mitchells Plain school kids caught with weapons and other contraband will face disciplinary action and receive counselling support.

The Western Cape Education Department and the South African Police Service conducted a search and seizure operation at Woodlands Secondary School on Thursday. They confiscated screw drivers, knives, a dagger and cigarettes.

#SchoolSafety Police found items including knives, screw drivers, dagga and cigarettes on learners in various grades at the school. KP pic.twitter.com/vAnHnpHCN8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2019

The WCED says the operation was conducted after reports of an increase in drugs and weapons in the school.

Officers and education officials went to various grades and instructed learners to open and empty their bags and to put their hands on the desk.

MEC for Education Debbie Schafer says she is concerned that weapons are being carried into schools, adding that they have a number of interventions in place to address violence in schools.

“Our teachers are also at risk and we’re really sending a strong message that we will not tolerate this. We’re periodically conducting different operations at schools.”

Acting principal Sandra Smith is also concerned.

“There are learners who are threatened on a daily basis. Woodlands has problems, but we’re trying to rise above it.”

She told Eyewitness News the school doesn’t have a gang problem, but they’re aware that some learners are gang members.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)