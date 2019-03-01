Disciplinary action, counselling for pupils after search and seizure operation
The Western Cape Education Department and the South African Police Service conducted a search and seizure operation at Woodlands Secondary School on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN – A number of Mitchells Plain school kids caught with weapons and other contraband will face disciplinary action and receive counselling support.
The Western Cape Education Department and the South African Police Service conducted a search and seizure operation at Woodlands Secondary School on Thursday. They confiscated screw drivers, knives, a dagger and cigarettes.
#SchoolSafety Police found items including knives, screw drivers, dagga and cigarettes on learners in various grades at the school. KP pic.twitter.com/vAnHnpHCN8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2019
The WCED says the operation was conducted after reports of an increase in drugs and weapons in the school.
Officers and education officials went to various grades and instructed learners to open and empty their bags and to put their hands on the desk.
MEC for Education Debbie Schafer says she is concerned that weapons are being carried into schools, adding that they have a number of interventions in place to address violence in schools.
“Our teachers are also at risk and we’re really sending a strong message that we will not tolerate this. We’re periodically conducting different operations at schools.”
Acting principal Sandra Smith is also concerned.
“There are learners who are threatened on a daily basis. Woodlands has problems, but we’re trying to rise above it.”
She told Eyewitness News the school doesn’t have a gang problem, but they’re aware that some learners are gang members.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Report: Senior SAA pilot forced to step down over fake licence
-
Ipid arrests Phahlane, another general, in R86m tender fraud case
-
Council for Geoscience confirms 3.8 magnitude tremor hits JHB
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'
-
Zuma to blame for weakened state institutions, says Manuel
-
Lawyers say there’s no evidence against Jiba & Mrwebi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.