Disappointment after George paedophile gets 3-year sentence

Ian Venter was convicted last year of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy at his Herolds Bay home in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - A three-year jail sentence handed to a paedophile in George has been slammed.

Ian Venter was convicted last year of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy at his Herolds Bay home in 2015.

Venter had previously been under correctional supervision for molesting a 15-year-old boy.

Representatives of Woman and Men Against Child Abuse attended court proceedings on Thursday.

The group's Joanne Barret says they're not happy with the sentence Venter received, labelling it too lenient given that this was his second offence.

“We really feel child sexual abuse cases should warrant a much harsher sentence. Children have a right to safety and should be free from violence and abuse, according to the Children’s Act.”

Barret says they are, however, satisfied that venter is behind bars.

“We are happy that he will be behind lock and key and another child sexual abuser will be off our streets.”

After he was sentenced, an application by the 46-year-old for leave to appeal was dismissed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)