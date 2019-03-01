CT security bosses to amend by-laws over problem buildings cases

The Problem Building By-Law was first introduced in 2010 to deal with properties that have become derelict or crime dens

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s security bosses plan to make several changes to by-laws dealing with problem buildings.

Currently, the city has a caseload of more than 1,600 properties that are in various stages of investigation.

The municipality’s JP Smith said between July and December last year, the problem building unit received 63 new complaints and closed 151 cases.

“While there had been numerous successes, the proposed amendments to the by-law hope to give the unit more scope to address issues emanating from problem buildings. There is no question that the unit is making strides since its inception.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)