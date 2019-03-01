CT security bosses to amend by-laws over problem buildings cases

-
CT security bosses to amend by-laws over problem buildings casesLocal
-
Disappointment after George paedophile gets 3-year sentenceLocal
-
Public Protector’s COO concerned by Presidency 'defying instructions'Local
-
Trump warns he could abandon China trade deal as advisers tout progressWorld
-
Zuma to blame for weakened state institutions, says ManuelLocal
-
Hooray! Eskom says load shedding unlikely for FridayLocal
Popular Topics
-
CT security bosses to amend by-laws over problem buildings casesLocal
-
Disappointment after George paedophile gets 3-year sentenceLocal
-
Public Protector’s COO concerned by Presidency 'defying instructions'Local
-
Zuma to blame for weakened state institutions, says ManuelLocal
-
Hooray! Eskom says load shedding unlikely for FridayLocal
-
Teacher vetting process in spotlight over ‘fake qualifications’Local
Popular Topics
-
Mkhwebane names and shames those who've 'defied' herLocal
-
Siphiwe Nyanda says refusal to meet the Guptas led to his axingPolitics
-
MPs unite behind Caster SemenyaPolitics
-
Jiba, Mrwebi protected by Zuma - Freedom Under LawLocal
-
ANC to finalise national list of representativesPolitics
-
Mbalula was emotional over encounter with Gupta brother, Manuel tells inquiryPolitics
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Cabinet says plan in place to keep the lights onBusiness
-
Steinhoff’s quarterly sales rise 3%Business
-
MTN flags up to 90% jump in 2018 profitBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on subdued risk appetiteBusiness
-
US economy grew 2.9% in 2018, highest in 13 yearsWorld
-
Shortlisted SABC board candidates to be interviewed next weekBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Kylie Jenner will end friendship with Jordyn Woods 'in her own time'Lifestyle
-
Hit or miss - Oscar for Alibaba's 'Green Book' no guarantee for China successLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande defends herself over Manchester Pride criticismLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga: 'Social media is the toilet of the internet'Lifestyle
-
The Jacksons hit out at ‘Finding Neverland’ documentaryLifestyle
-
Bruno Mars pokes fun at Indonesia song restrictions in cheeky tweetLifestyle
-
Prince William slams football clubs over mental health careLifestyle
-
Doctors confirm new type of twin born from one egg and two spermLifestyle
-
Perfect! Ed Sheeran marries girlfriend in 'tiny wedding'Lifestyle
-
CT teen to show off his soccer skills in SwedenSport
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
World Rugby met with resistance over World League shake-upSport
-
MPs unite behind Caster SemenyaPolitics
-
Nadal blasts Kyrgios for ‘lack of respect’ after Acapulco defeatSport
-
Stormers make three changes for Sharks Super Rugby clashSport
Popular Topics
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
Road rage: Motorists set to pay more for toll fees & fuelLocal
-
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disreputeLocal
-
Manuel details Mbalula's encounters with the GuptasLocal
-
Wayde van Niekerk on track to recoverySport
-
Wayde van Niekerk talks Caster Semenya vs IAAFSport
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: No place for bogus clerics in SALocal
-
Burning questions: Ramaphosa addresses residents' concerns at CT's City HallPolitics
-
'Fire! and everyone falls' - the streets weigh in on 'miracle' churchesLocal
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEELocal
-
ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
CT security bosses to amend by-laws over problem buildings cases
The Problem Building By-Law was first introduced in 2010 to deal with properties that have become derelict or crime dens
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s security bosses plan to make several changes to by-laws dealing with problem buildings.
The Problem Building By-Law was first introduced in 2010 to deal with properties that have become derelict or crime dens.
Currently, the city has a caseload of more than 1,600 properties that are in various stages of investigation.
The municipality’s JP Smith said between July and December last year, the problem building unit received 63 new complaints and closed 151 cases.
“While there had been numerous successes, the proposed amendments to the by-law hope to give the unit more scope to address issues emanating from problem buildings. There is no question that the unit is making strides since its inception.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Report: Senior SAA pilot forced to step down over fake licenceone hour ago
-
Alleluia rejects 'miraculous resurrection' claims2 hours ago
-
Zuma to blame for weakened state institutions, says Manuel56 minutes ago
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour unholy & evil12 hours ago
-
Mkhwebane names and shames those who've 'defied' her13 hours ago
-
Pub defends bouncer who allegedly beat patron to death1277 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.