CT NGO gets about R1.5m financial boost from French govt
Waves for Change offers surf therapy for differently abled children and young people from disadvantaged communities.
CAPE TOWN - A non-governmental organisation (NGO) Waves for Change has been given a financial boost of about R1.5 million from the French government.
The French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian is in Cape Town on Friday to make the announcement of the €100,000 grant.
The NGO’s Robyn Cohen says they’ve been working with the French Embassy in Cape Town for several years now.
“They have been supportive and have worked with us to see how they can help and contribute to influence the programme. We’re very excited to announce that through the embassy, we were introduced to the French Development Agency.”
Cohen says the funding will help further surf therapy in the country and abroad.
“They are supporting the development of an act that’s going to be rolled out, not only for surfing but also for other sports. It’s a possible income stream for a young coach who wants to start a club.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
