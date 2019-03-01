Popular Topics
CT mom pleads with Dirco as daughter detained in China

Candice Erasmus' daughter, Sasha Redman, has been held at detention facility since January.

Sasha Redman. Picture: @Sasha.redman.9/Facebook
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town mother is pleading with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) to assist her in getting her daughter back home from China.

Candice Erasmus' daughter, Sasha Redman, has been held at detention facility since January.

“If I’m not allowed to even speak to my child, the least that they can do is go see my child and give me feedback and tell me if my child is okay. I can’t fly out because I have to get R126,000 for a lawyer.”

The 27-year-old was teaching English when she was arrested for not having the correct work and travel documents.

The department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “We are monitoring the case, and we're considering the distance of where they are detained and where the embassy is. We cannot see them every week, but whenever they appear in court we take our time to go see them."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

