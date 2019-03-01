‘Credible’ plan to reform Eskom could help SA avoid junk status, MPs told
Moody’s is the only one of the three big rating agencies that still has South Africa at investment grade, with a stable outlook.
CAPE TOWN - Treasury says South Africa could avoid a credit rating downgrade if it can move rapidly on implementing a credible plan to restructure Eskom.
Moody’s is the only one of the three big rating agencies that still has South Africa at investment grade, with a stable outlook.
Cabinet says efforts to ensure the power utility’s sustainability are underway in earnest.
But answering questions from Members of Parliament’s finance committee on Friday, Treasury made it clear there is still a lot of uncertainty about just how much financial support Eskom will need.
Moody’s is due to announce its rating review of South Africa at the end of March.
Avoiding relegation to junk status depends on the plan to reform Eskom, says the acting head of Treasury’s budget office Ian Stuart.
“Our sense is that if the plan is credible, and we can move on it, then we should be able to maintain our credit rating.”
Stuart says this will show the government is confronting and dealing with the major fiscal challenge to the economy and public finances.
It’s not clear yet, however, just how much money Eskom will need.
“The best estimate we have currently is that balance sheet support that they require is about R150 billion, and we’ve chosen to amortise that over 10 years [at R23 billion a year].”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens as risk sentiment wavers
-
Workers at Gupta-owned mines could receive payment soon
-
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contract
-
SAA opens a case against senior pilot with fake licence
-
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stable
-
Andre Pillay: Anoj Singh opened the door for McKinsey & Trillian at Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.