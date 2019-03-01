Boy (7) wounded in Hanover Park shooting

Police the child was in the car driving with his father when they noticed three men standing on an open field.

CAPE TOWN - A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was shot in Hanover Park on Thursday night.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the child was in the car driving with his father when they noticed three men standing on an open field.

“One of the suspects fired shot in the direction of the victim’s vehicle and the seven-year-old boy was wounded in this incident. Police are pursuing those who are responsible for this crime.”