Andre Pillay: Anoj Singh opened the door for McKinsey & Trillian at Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay has told the state capture commission that former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anoj Singh brought in consultancy firms McKinsey and Trillian Capital to draft the power utility’s corporate plan, even though that responsibility fell under Treasury.

Pillay has taken the stand at the commission on Friday and says all this happened under the leadership of Singh.

A Treasury report into Eskom released late in 2018, found that the power utility entered into illegal agreements with McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian Capital, paying the companies over R1 billion without a contract approved by Treasury.

The commission’s Advocate Thandi Norman asked why the companies were hired.

“Why was it necessary for them [McKinsey and Trillian Capital] to assist Eskom in drafting its corporate plan?”

Pillay responded: “They were brought in as consultants and, from my own experience at the organisation, there was an impression created that we’re not capable of doing this [drafting corporate plan]. So, they brought outside help.”

Pillay says the drafting of the plan was a responsibility of Treasury and not consultants.

He says when he asked Singh why he was getting McKinsey and Trillian to do the work of Treasury, he simply responded that he was busy with other things.

