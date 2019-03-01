Alleluia rejects 'miraculous resurrection' claims

Criminal complaints have been laid after a video went viral showing a man sitting up in a coffin after church leader Alph Lukau prayed for him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Alleluia Ministries Church has hit back at allegations against leader Alph Lukau by a former church member alleging fraud.

Criminal complaints have been laid after a video went viral showing a man sitting up in a coffin after Lukau prayed for him. Now, the church has denied that he resurrected the man, saying leader Lukau merely prayed for him.

Pastor Anthony Silinda, who claims to be one of the co-founders of the Alleluia Ministries Midrand branch, said he was forced to leave the church after he realised Lukau was a fraud.

Silinda said the church has occult practices. “I mean, I’m sure you guys have seen when he married 5,000 girls without their parents’ consent. I mean, where do you do that in Africa? Can he do that in his own country?”

WATCH: Alleluia co-founder: Lukau’s behaviour is unholy and evil

But the church's Busi Gaca has refuted these claims. “My knowledge or my deeper understanding of who Jesus Christ is in my life was strengthened when I was in this place.”

Gaca said they have not been notified of any charges against Lukau by religious leaders or the mortuary involved.

