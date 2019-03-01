A veteran at 11, SA author Stacey Fru poised to publish fifth book

-
Rand weakens further as risk sentiment waversBusiness
-
Disciplinary action, counselling for pupils after search and seizure operationLocal
-
Eskom says increased risk of load shedding for Friday, weekendLocal
-
Lawyers say there’s no evidence against Jiba & MrwebiLocal
-
'Hands off, back off & leave Caster alone': Support grows for SemenyaSport
-
Ipid arrests Phahlane, another general, in R86m tender fraud caseLocal
-
Mkhwebane says Ramaphosa, Mboweni & Cele defied her instructionsLocal
-
Siphiwe Nyanda says refusal to meet the Guptas led to his axingPolitics
-
MPs unite behind Caster SemenyaPolitics
-
Jiba, Mrwebi protected by Zuma - Freedom Under LawLocal
-
ANC to finalise national list of representativesPolitics
-
Mbalula was emotional over encounter with Gupta brother, Manuel tells inquiryPolitics
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
Dell beats revenue estimates in first report as public companyBusiness
-
Cabinet says plan in place to keep the lights onBusiness
-
Steinhoff’s quarterly sales rise 3%Business
-
MTN flags up to 90% jump in 2018 profitBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on subdued risk appetiteBusiness
-
US economy grew 2.9% in 2018, highest in 13 yearsWorld
-
'90210' actor Luke Perry reportedly suffers strokeLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch back on market at steep discountLifestyle
-
Kylie Jenner will end friendship with Jordyn Woods 'in her own time'Lifestyle
-
Hit or miss - Oscar for Alibaba's 'Green Book' no guarantee for China successLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande defends herself over Manchester Pride criticismLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga: 'Social media is the toilet of the internet'Lifestyle
-
The Jacksons hit out at ‘Finding Neverland’ documentaryLifestyle
-
Bruno Mars pokes fun at Indonesia song restrictions in cheeky tweetLifestyle
-
Prince William slams football clubs over mental health careLifestyle
-
Lukaku revival can aid United's top-four bidSport
-
CT teen to show off his soccer skills in SwedenSport
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
World Rugby met with resistance over World League shake-upSport
-
MPs unite behind Caster SemenyaPolitics
-
Nadal blasts Kyrgios for ‘lack of respect’ after Acapulco defeatSport
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
Road rage: Motorists to pay more for toll fees & fuelLocal
-
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disreputeLocal
-
Manuel details Mbalula's encounters with the GuptasLocal
-
Wayde van Niekerk on track to recoverySport
-
Wayde van Niekerk talks Caster Semenya vs IAAFSport
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: No place for bogus clerics in SALocal
-
Burning questions: Ramaphosa addresses residents' concerns at CT's City HallPolitics
-
'Fire! and everyone falls' - the streets weigh in on 'miracle' churchesLocal
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEELocal
-
ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
A veteran at 11, SA author Stacey Fru poised to publish fifth book
Stacey Fru wrote her first book ‘Smelly Cats’, about two feline cousins, in 2015 and finished it before her parents realised what she was doing.
JOHANNESBURG - In between public speaking engagements and running a charitable foundation, South African Stacey Fru is working hard on her fourth and fifth books.
That seems a common enough routine for a successful author, but what sets Stacey apart is that she’s just 11 years old.
She wrote her first book Smelly Cats, about two feline cousins, in 2015 and finished it before her parents realised what she was doing.
Next up for publication this year are Where’s Tammy, about a girl who goes missing because of her father’s negligence, and Tim’s Answer, which looks at how African children are taught to be believe all good things come from the West.
Stacey says her love for writing was inspired by children’s books that she started reading at an early age.
“I thought the books I was reading were also made by the kids my age and I thought okay, I want to be like them and I want to write my own book, so I did,” she told Reuters TV.
“... I knew (Smelly Cats) was going to be a good story. So I didn’t do any extra planning, I just started ...writing first day.”
The Department of Basic Education put the book on its approved list for young learners, and in 2017 Stacey became an artist-ambassador for Save the Children, on whose behalf she travels around the country promoting literacy in schools.
“She’s a very self-disciplined child which makes it easy for us.... When it comes to her writing, we really don’t have a say because we don’t interfere,” said Stacey’s mother Victorine Mbong Shu, herself a published author.
Stacey says she wants to encourage more children to express themselves through writing, and she supports rural communities through her foundation, which donates books, computers, clothing and food among other items.
But for her, nothing matches the buzz of seeing her name in print, even if fame does sometimes carry a price.
“I’ll take about three to four months writing (a) book and then it would be another one to two months of the whole illustration, editing and publishing process and once that is finished then we’d have the amazing book launch,” she said.
“I find it very fun and nice ... but also sometimes, I do not really like the attention because it just gets so overwhelming at times.”
