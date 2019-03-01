-
3 more minors arrested for Thoriso Themane’s killing
Police made the announcement during a protest march by residents on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Three more teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane.
Police made the announcement during a protest march by residents on Friday morning.
On Thursday, five teenagers, aged between 14 and 16, appeared in a Polokwane court in connection with his murder.
Themane was assaulted and murdered by a mob last weekend. The attack was captured on video which has been shared widely, prompting outrage and calls for justice.
On Thursday, Themane's father said he hopes for justice. Mahlapahlapana Themane said: "I don't know what could have spurred this vicious attack on my son. I'm still asking myself that question."
The father of three said he was puzzled and described his 28-year-old son as a peaceful man.
"He didn't want to see anyone hurt. He was soft-hearted."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
