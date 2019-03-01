3 more minors arrested for Thoriso Themane’s killing

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

3 more minors arrested for Thoriso Themane’s killing

Police made the announcement during a protest march by residents on Friday morning.

A SAPS official signs a document during a protest in Polokwane where residents called for justice after the murder of Thoriso Themane. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
A SAPS official signs a document during a protest in Polokwane where residents called for justice after the murder of Thoriso Themane. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three more teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane.

Police made the announcement during a protest march by residents on Friday morning.

On Thursday, five teenagers, aged between 14 and 16, appeared in a Polokwane court in connection with his murder.

Themane was assaulted and murdered by a mob last weekend. The attack was captured on video which has been shared widely, prompting outrage and calls for justice.

On Thursday, Themane's father said he hopes for justice. Mahlapahlapana Themane said: "I don't know what could have spurred this vicious attack on my son. I'm still asking myself that question."

The father of three said he was puzzled and described his 28-year-old son as a peaceful man.

"He didn't want to see anyone hurt. He was soft-hearted."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA