3.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of JHB

Residents say the tremor from Friday morning could be felt in Lenasia, Noordgesig, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents in several parts of the south and west have described the unsettling moment a tremor shook their homes.

⚠️BREAKING: 3.7 magnitude #tremor recorded at 6:56am with epicenter near Randfontein. — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 1, 2019

A resident said his entire house rattled for about 30 seconds: “Everything made a noise, even the street pole in front of me was shaking and swaying. I just stood still, hearing cups and things rattle inside.”

According to the Gauteng Weather Service, it was a 3.7 magnitude tremor.

Earth tremor in Soweto. Second ine this week. Something is brewing. — Thibos (@thibotuch) March 1, 2019

Second #Tremor this week around soweto hit about 10 minutes ago. — Billy The Kid (@Lxtlxtlx) March 1, 2019