3.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of JHB
Residents say the tremor from Friday morning could be felt in Lenasia, Noordgesig, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents in several parts of the south and west have described the unsettling moment a tremor shook their homes.
⚠️BREAKING: 3.7 magnitude #tremor recorded at 6:56am with epicenter near Randfontein.— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 1, 2019
Residents say the tremor from Friday morning could be felt in Lenasia, Noordgesig, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort.
A resident said his entire house rattled for about 30 seconds: “Everything made a noise, even the street pole in front of me was shaking and swaying. I just stood still, hearing cups and things rattle inside.”
According to the Gauteng Weather Service, it was a 3.7 magnitude tremor.
earth: tremor— Andrea (@Tweetpohtato) March 1, 2019
me: i'll confirm on Twitter, thank you
me: yup, tremor#joburg #tremor
Earth tremor in Soweto. Second ine this week. Something is brewing.— Thibos (@thibotuch) March 1, 2019
Second #Tremor this week around soweto hit about 10 minutes ago.— Billy The Kid (@Lxtlxtlx) March 1, 2019
There have been a few tremors in the Greater West Rand this week, latest today at 6:57am. The epicentre seems to be mining activity in Durban Roodepoort Deep area. #Tremor— Godfrey Madlalate (@GM_Madlalate) March 1, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Report: Senior SAA pilot forced to step down over fake licence
-
Alleluia rejects 'miraculous resurrection' claims
-
Zuma to blame for weakened state institutions, says Manuel
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour unholy & evil
-
Mkhwebane names and shames those who've 'defied' her
-
Pub defends bouncer who allegedly beat patron to death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.