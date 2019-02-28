Popular Topics
Go

World's smallest baby boy goes home from Japan hospital

The boy was born through Caesarean-section last August after he failed to gain weight during the pregnancy and doctors feared his life was in danger.

This undated handout released by Japan's Keio University Hospital on 27 February, 2019 shows a five-day-old baby, who weighed 268 grams at birth, at the hospital in Tokyo. The baby, born in Tokyo, weighing less than 300 grams (10 ounces) has gone home healthy, is the smallest newborn boy in the world to leave hospital safely. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

TOKYO - A baby boy weighing just 268 grams at birth was sent home after months in a Tokyo hospital, the smallest surviving male baby in the world, Keio University hospital said.

The boy was born through Caesarean-section last August after he failed to gain weight during the pregnancy and doctors feared his life was in danger.

The boy was in intensive care until his weight reached 3.2 kilograms and he was discharged on 20 February said Dr Takeshi Arimitsu of the university’s School of Medicine, Department of Paediatrics.

“I am grateful that he has grown this big because, honestly, I wasn’t sure he could survive,” the boy’s mother told Reuters.

The previous record was held by a boy born in Germany in 2009 weighing 274 grams, according to the Tiniest Babies registry managed by the University of Iowa.

The smallest girl was born weighing 252 grams in Germany in 2015, according to the registry.

