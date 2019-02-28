World Rugby met with resistance over World League shake-up

Japan and the USA would join the Rugby Championship with the Six Nations forming the other dozen according to 'The Herald'.

CAPE TOWN - World Rugby wants to change the face of international rugby with a plan to create a World League of 12 teams.

Japan and the USA would join the Rugby Championship with the Six Nations forming the other dozen according to The Herald.

World Rugby is said to be keen to sign a deal this year for the tournament to begin in 2020, there is also allegedly an unknown broadcaster that has tabled a deal to finance the competition that could see each nation receive $10 million-$14 million per season.

Essentially, the new tournament will see each 12 nation to play each other once in the calendar year, with a semi-final and final to be played in late November, possibly early December.

.@WorldRugby are said to be keen to create a 12-nation League made up of Six Nations and Rugby Championship sides with Japan and USA joining the TRC.



The proposed new format which could start in 2020 has already been met with resistance. — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) February 28, 2019

The 12 nations will be the current Six Nations – England, France, Italy, Scotland, Ireland and Wales – the current Rugby Championship sides of New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina plus Japan and USA are going to be invited to join the Rugby Championship.

Besides obvious scheduling issues, there will be pushback by nations like Georgia, Russia, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga who will be excluded in yet more competitive international rugby.

There has already been resistance to the idea with almost 40 international players holding a conference call late on Tuesday about the proposed format.

They aired their grievances regarding concerns over player workload, increased travel and a lack of opportunities for the nations outside the chosen 12.