Wife killer Jason Rohde to appeal conviction, sentence
Jason Rohde was sentenced to an effective 20 years for murdering his wife, Susan Rohde, and defeating the ends of justice by tampering with the crime scene.
CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for convicted wife killer Jason Rohde say they are in the process of drafting an application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.
On Wednesday, Rohde was sentenced to an effective 20 years for murdering his wife and defeating the ends of justice by tampering with the crime scene and staging her suicide.
He was convicted of murdering his wife Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine estate in July 2016.
Rohde’s lawyer Tony Mostert says he’s working on the application and it will likely be filed by next week.
Rohde’s being held at Pollsmoor Prison and it is unclear where he will serve out his sentence.
WATCH: Jason Rohde sentencing: 'You used your wife's body as a show house'
The defence believes the State has not discharged its onus to prove beyond reasonable doubt he killed Susan.
On Wednesday, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe described her death, at the hands of her spouse, as callous, brutal and shocking.
She accused him of using his wife’s body as a ‘show house’ to sell the concept that she had taken her own life.
The judge also found Rohde had a direct intention to kill her.
LISTEN: Rohde's 20-year sentence to start immediately
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
